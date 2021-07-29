UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Delta Outbreak In Nanjing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,811, and the death toll remains 4,636.

Related Topics

China Nanjing From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

10 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

11 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.