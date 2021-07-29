China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,811, and the death toll remains 4,636.