China Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) China reported seven new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 7, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Reuters reported a statement of the National Health Commission which said that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,746, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

