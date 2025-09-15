BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) China's total goods imports and exports increased 3.5 percent year-on-year in August, marking the third consecutive month that both exports and imports achieved simultaneous growth, a spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), spokesman Fu Linghui said at a press conference in Beijing that imports and exports of goods continued to grow, while the trade structure continued to improve.

"In August, the total value of imports and exports of goods was 3.8744 trillion Yuan (about US$543.80 billion), up 3.5 percent from the previous year. Specifically, the total value of exports amounted to 2.3035 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent, and the total value of imports stood at 1.5709 trillion yuan, up by 1.7 percent," he said.

"In the first eight months, the total value of imports and exports of goods was 29.5696 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.5 percent. Specifically, the total value of exports was 17.6056 trillion yuan, up by 6.9 percent, and the total value of imports was 11.964 trillion yuan, down by 1.2 percent," the spokesman continued.

Notably, in the first eight months, the imports and exports of general trade went up by 2.2 percent, accounting for 63.9 percent of the total value of imports and exports, according to Ling.

He pointed out that the imports and exports with the Belt and Road partner countries grew by 5.4 percent, and the imports and exports by private enterprises went up by 7.4 percent, accounting for 57.1 percent of the total value of imports and exports, 2.1 percentage points higher than that of the same period last year.

The official noted that exports of mechanical and electrical products rose by 9.2 percent, accounting for 60.2 percent of the total value of exports.

Ling highlighted that both foreign trade and foreign reserves increased in the month, signaling China's economic resilience despite rising global uncertainties and a sluggish global recovery.

"Against the backdrop of sluggish global economic growth and uncertainties in international trade, China's goods trade continues to demonstrate resilience. In August, total imports and exports of goods climbed by 3.5 percent year on year, with both exports and imports increasing for three consecutive months. The rapid growth in exports of mechanical and electrical products resulted in a 9.2 percent year-on-year increase in exports from January to August. At the end of August, China's foreign exchange reserves rose by US$29.9 billion from the previous month, showing a steady and upward trend on the whole," he said.