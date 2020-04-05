UrduPoint.com
Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund Postpones Payment Of Instalments For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment of instalments for three months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Citizens' Debt Settlement Fund announced that it will postpone the payment of monthly instalments for three months, starting in April and ending in June, 2020.

This move is part of the country's efforts to support Emirati citizens during the exceptional circumstances caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

This initiative is also part of the vision of the UAE’s leadership to provide Emirati citizens with decent lives and stable incomes.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Fund, stressed that the fund is keen to meet its social responsibility and achieve its role under all circumstances, by continuing to support citizens and provide them with decent lives and family stability.

He also praised the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the fund.

He then thanked Sheikh Mansour for monitoring the efforts of the committee and supporting the fund, as well as for his keenness to facilitate transactions for the fund’s beneficiaries.

The fund was established upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, to address the issues pertaining to UAE nationals’ bank debts.

