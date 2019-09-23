Cityscape Global opens on Wednesday with investors eyeing Middle East prospects

The 19th edition of Cityscape Global, the region’s largest real estate event, will begin a three-day run at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019, with international investor delegations arriving in the emirate to explore the Middle East opportunities on offer

"The invited investors from Europe, Asia and the United States will be looking to source new avenues of growth in the UAE and the region and will have access to a global pool of local, regional and international exhibitors to diversify their portfolio projects in an uninterrupted environment," said Chris Speller, Group Director of Cityscape.

The overseas investors will complement Cityscape Global’s annual appeal to the Middle East investors. "Regional investors alone are estimated to have spent US$15 billion on global real estate during the last year, as demand for international property across the residential, commercial, hospitality and industrial sectors continues to rise, giving way to a more confident and mature investor," said Speller.

"The United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East region remain firm favourites for outbound residential and commercial investments, leading many to source these investments directly at Cityscape Global," he added.

Renowned as "The Gateway to Real Estate Investment", the show will see prime developers reveal their latest residential developments to both investors and prospective home buyers.

A powerful, free-to-attend content programme will offer keen insights into various real estate asset classes, residential, commercial office and retail, industrial and logistics, hospitality, and alternative assets. They will be explored in the Cityscape Talks and Cityscape Intelligence features taking place on the exhibition floor.

And this year, for the first time, Cityscape Intelligence will host "Cityscape Charettes Powered by RIBA", where a group of architects and designers, surveyors and multi-disciplinary representatives of the Dubai Land Department, and teams will present problem-solving schemes to an audience and take part in a "Live Design Review" to a panel of expert judges.

Meanwhile, 56 finalists from 12 nations across South America, Africa, the Middle East, Sub-continent and Asia will find out on Wednesday night if they have won the much-anticipated "Cityscape Awards For Emerging Markets", the most prestigious honour that recognises and celebrates excellence across 12 real estate development and architecture aspects.

Being held under a 2019 theme of "Adapting to Change", the awards programme will also host the second "Tomorrow’s Leaders" accolades, which will highlight excellence in the design potential of architectural students studying in the region.