UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Remote Heart Monitoring Continues To Support Heart Patients

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's remote heart monitoring continues to support heart patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Cardiac patients continued to receive support even when they were confined to their homes, thanks to the remote heart monitoring programme at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health.

The Clinic established its remote heart monitoring programme in August 2015. Patients are implanted with a small device under their skin and benefit from round the clock monitoring by their care team. The device transmits abnormal findings, enabling the medical team to diagnose and monitor the patient’s response to therapy remotely. Last year, the hospital added 250 additional patients to the programme.

Dr. Khalid Bakr, an Associate Staff Physician in the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said this has been a very beneficial tool for their patients during the pandemic.

"Vulnerable patients can be assisted in the comfort of their home through the remote monitoring programme. We’ve been able to monitor and assist a lot of our patients who may not have needed hospitalization but just medical advice remotely during the movement restrictions last year."

Dr. Bakr said that such technology allows doctors to detect heart problems early on by analyzing data in real time, looking at long-term and short-term trends. In extreme cases, the team can also alert emergency services and potentially save a patient’s life.

Related Topics

Technology Abu Dhabi Alert Cleveland May August 2015 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

50 minutes ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

1 hour ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.