Community Development Authority receives AED10 million from DIB for needy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The Community Development Authority (CDA) said that it received AED10 million from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to assist the most vulnerable groups among those entitled to zakat and are registered with the Authority.

Ahmed Julfar, Director-General of CDA, highlighted that contributions by leading entities, such as Dubai Islamic Bank, play important roles in meeting the social needs of eligible members of the community.

He noted that optimising the use of Zakat funds helps meet these needs, which are based on careful assessments of situations and how conditions can be improved to assist recipients in leading decent lives.

"The Community Development Authority, through the Social Solidarity Fund, provides a reliable platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to contribute to supporting community groups and promoting social inclusion by supporting clearly defined programmes and services designed for the most vulnerable segments of society," Julfar noted.

He further emphasised that CDA is the only government body in Dubai mandated to address the social concerns of the emirate and identify individuals and families’ specific needs.

It provides assurance to shareholders and donors regarding how funds are used and allocated, along with who are the beneficiaries of their support.

Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO of the Planning and Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority and Chairman of the Social Solidarity Fund, said, "CDA conducts careful assessments of the specific cases of eligible groups that can benefit from the funds, to ensure that they are disbursed properly to the beneficiaries. We encourage all institutions and businesses to follow the example of Dubai Islamic Bank and work with the authority in providing sustainable resources aimed at supporting social services."

This contribution in the CDA’s Social Solidarity Fund is the third for Dubai Islamic Bank. The bank contributed AED10 million in 2020 and AED15 million in 2018, which were allocated to fund the social needs of eligible groups registered with the authority.