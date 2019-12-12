Construction commences on world-class primary healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Construction commenced on the first of six world-class primary healthcare centres across nine areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, which will be managed and operated by leading Australian healthcare specialist, Aspen Medical, under a contract with the Department of Health, DoH, Abu Dhabi.

An official ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday at Abu Samrah.

The clinics will be designed, built and operated by Aspen Medical, a global leader in the provision of healthcare solutions.

Bruce Armstrong, Group CEO of Aspen Medical, said, "Aspen Medical is honoured and pleased to be working in partnership with the DoH to bring our global primary healthcare experience to the people of Abu Dhabi through our locally-based team."

Following a public tendering process, the DoH Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with the company to provide comprehensive primary healthcare in nine areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

DoH identified areas of under-provision through its Capacity Masterplan, which showed that geographic healthcare coverage in the emirate is generally good but that there are still capacity shortfalls in some rural areas.

Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of the DoH Abu Dhabi, said, "This project emphasises the commitment of the DoH to ensuring world-class healthcare services to all residents across the UAE, taking into consideration our strategic plan and the requirement of primary medical care across the emirate. This approach will identify strategic investment opportunities and attract key global players in the healthcare industry, which we are certain will add great value to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and support its investment prospects."

The Abu Samrah Primary Health Clinic is due for completion in 2020, with further clinics being constructed in Al Wathba, Shakhbout City, Umm Ghaffa, Al Dhahra, and Al Salamat.

The clinics will provide comprehensive services to the public, including general medicine and family medicine, chronic disease management, healthcare screening and prevention services, vaccinations and immunisation, management of non-communicable diseases, management of communicable diseases, management of diagnostic services and an on-site pharmacy. The clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will add to Aspen Medical’s growing global primary healthcare clinic network.