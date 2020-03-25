UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consumer Goods Available 24/7 At Predefined Price Caps: Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Consumer goods available 24/7 at predefined price caps: Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society has assured the public that all consumer goods are available 24/7 across all its 41 branches nationwide in line with the competent authorities' instructions relating to the exceptional circumstances the country is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the Society affirmed its commitment not to exceed the predefined price cap for all commodities, noting that home delivery services will be available soon.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Price All

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Indonesian President over ..

17 minutes ago

Business community terms PM's economic relief pack ..

6 minutes ago

China's Health Tracking Codes Help Lift Lockdowns, ..

6 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed dies at 93

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.