Consumer goods available 24/7 at predefined price caps: Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society has assured the public that all consumer goods are available 24/7 across all its 41 branches nationwide in line with the competent authorities' instructions relating to the exceptional circumstances the country is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the Society affirmed its commitment not to exceed the predefined price cap for all commodities, noting that home delivery services will be available soon.