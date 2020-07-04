UrduPoint.com
Cooperation Between ADJD, Sharjah Correctional Facility In Remote Trial System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has expanded the application of the "Remote Trial System" by promoting cooperation with the Penal and Correctional Institution of Sharjah, by conducting the trial of a detainee wanted for enforcement before Al Dhafra Court, using video communication technology, VCT, to be presented to the judge and to hear his testimony instead of bringing him personally from Sharjah to Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative is also in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADJD, to work continuously to modernise and keep pace with the digital transformation to contribute effectively to realise Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 by enhancing the efficiency of litigation and achieving a comprehensive judicial system and to continue development efforts to provide a package of digital services to complete the judicial processes remotely.

In the details of that case, which was considered by the Al Dhafra Court of First Instance, an arrest order was issued in a financial case by the enforcement judge, addressed to the Al Dhafra Police Directorate, and it was found that the wanted man was in custody in another case in Sharjah. In cooperation with the Investigation and Case File Section of the Police Investigation Department, all necessary legal procedures were undertaken and the trial was conducted through VCT.

