Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince register in Saudi Organ Donation Programme

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, have registered in the Organ Donation Programme, which is affiliated with Saudi Centre for Organ Donation.

This gesture comes within the framework of great care that patients with organ failure receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, said an Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Wednesday.

This reflects the leadership's encouragement for all citizens and residents to register in the Organ Donation Programme as its gives hope to patients whose lives depend on the organ transplantation.