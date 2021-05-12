UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince Register In Saudi Organ Donation Programme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince register in Saudi Organ Donation Programme

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, have registered in the Organ Donation Programme, which is affiliated with Saudi Centre for Organ Donation.

This gesture comes within the framework of great care that patients with organ failure receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, said an Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Wednesday.

This reflects the leadership's encouragement for all citizens and residents to register in the Organ Donation Programme as its gives hope to patients whose lives depend on the organ transplantation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Announces Public Inquiry Into Governm ..

2 minutes ago

Reversal of Indian sinister actions should be pre ..

2 minutes ago

Fourth seed Thiem battles into Italian Open third ..

2 minutes ago

Russia mourns victims of Kazan school shooting

2 minutes ago

IDF to Continue Strikes on Gaza Until All Tensions ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.