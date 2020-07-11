UrduPoint.com
DCT Abu Dhabi Launches Virtual Guided Tour Programme At Al Hosn Site

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi launches virtual guided tour programme at Al Hosn site

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced that the recently reopened Al Hosn site has launched a virtual guided tours programme for the education sector, as well as individuals and public groups, as part of the Department's continuing response to the current circumstances.

Al Hosn recently conducted its first virtual guided tour via Zoom for a group of 160 students - the first virtual guided tour conducted at a cultural site in Abu Dhabi. The 360 virtual tours are available for both Qasr Al Hosn and Cultural Foundation, with the unique added bonus of a live cultural guide to impart information and answer any participant questions, for an immersive and completely interactive experience.

"With our recorded and virtual tours, students and lifelong learners from across the emirate are able to access the unparalleled stories and treasures found in Qasr Al Hosn, our most significant landmark. I encourage all to participate and learn about the history of Abu Dhabi, all from the comfort of home," said Salama Al Shamsi, Director of Qasr Al Hosn.

"Exposing young minds to the arts is so important, and something that we cannot lose sight of no matter the current circumstances," said Reem Fadda, Director of the Cultural Foundation.

"We are delighted that through the wonders of technology, we are able to continue to show the best of contemporary Emirati creativity and excellence to audiences in the UAE and beyond."

The Al Hosn online guided tours are offered to participants aged five years and above. Students are able to ask questions and receive real time answers from Al Hosn cultural guides through the live chat option, and the content of the online guided tours can be customised to the requirements of the schools. Tours are available on microsoft Teams for up to 2000 participants per session, and on the Zoom application for up to 300 visitors per tour.

Aside from students, the general public is also welcome to take part in the online engagement with Al Hosn’s assets. The Cultural Foundation is offering live virtual online tours of its current exhibitions, complete with cultural guides to answer questions.

In addition to the 360 virtual tours, pre-recorded guided tours of Qasr Al Hosn are available in Arabic, English, French, urdu, and Malayalam. Tour guides may also be booked, through the Qasr Al Hosn and Cultural Foundation websites, to be available at the time of screening to answer questions.

