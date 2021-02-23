Defence under-secretary discusses cooperation with foreign defence officials at IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, received this morning Lt. Gen. Enzo Vecciarelli, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Italian Armed Forces; Ruslan Shpekbayev, Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan; and Major-General Mahmoud Laraba, Algerian Air Force Commander, and the delegations accompanying the guests.

Al Dhaheri welcomed the guests on the sidelines of IDEX 2021, currently running in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) to discuss areas of cooperation and ways to advance ties across multiple sectors between the UAE and their respective countries, especially in the defence and military fields.

The meeting also touched upon the importance of organising IDEX and its role in building capacities and supporting pillars of the national economy by developing national defence industries.

The meetings were attended by a number of senior officers and officials at the Defence Ministry.