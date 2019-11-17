Department of Community Development launches 'Get Fit Abu Dhabi'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Department of Community Development, DCD, regulator of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched "Get Fit Abu Dhabi", a pioneer initiative aiming to uplift the healthy lifestyle through a series of ongoing health-driven community events and programs across the UAE capital in corporation with Department of Health and other government stakeholders.

With an aim to organise fitness programs that cater to different age groups and community needs within Abu Dhabi, DCD launches three programs under Get Fit Abu Dhabi.

Shop Fit Program: An exciting new program exclusively developed for the malls within the Emirate with an aim to enhance the health and wellbeing of the mall visitors or communities around and further contribute to building a stronger, healthier and happier community. This 21-day campaign will launch a series of health activations, promotions and recreation programs in collaboration with 10 prominent malls based in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as compelling reasons to induce an active and healthy lifestyle within the daily lives of Abu Dhabi residents.

Active Seniors Program: It aims to promote a healthy lifestyle for senior citizens residing in the emirates of Abu Dhabi. This program will launch specially designed fitness activities and events with an aim to engage with the residents falling within the senior citizen category and make them more active in our community.

This special program is in partnership with the Abu Dhabi sports Council and the Family Development Foundation Abu Dhabi, emphasizing on the need to empower and nurture senior citizens. Active Seniors will be one of the important milestones for UAE, as this being the first step towards taking care for this group and improve their quality of life.

Active Pioneers Program: A unique new fitness program exclusively developed for Public Sector employees within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with an aim of enhancing their health and wellbeing. Launching with a 21-day pilot initiative, Public Sector employees will undertake 20 days of physical activities followed by a 1-day obstacle course capstone event.