Department Of Culture And Tourism Abu Dhabi Extends Fee Exemptions For Hotels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi extends fee exemptions for hotels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has extended exemptions of tourism and municipality fees for hotel establishments operating within the Emirate until June 30th, 2021.

The exemption follows directives from Abu Dhabi Executive Council that are part of the economic stimulus package and are part of ongoing efforts to support the sector in overcoming challenges from COVID-19.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DCT Abu Dhabi introduced a series of initiatives and stimulus packages beginning in March 2020 to support hotel and tourism establishments in the capital.

"This initiative is in line with our vision of sustaining and supporting the tourism sector, especially in the exceptional and urgent circumstances that currently face the sector," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Tourism and Marketing Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"This decision supports partners and stakeholders in revitalising the tourism sector and ensuring that it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hotel and tourism facilities with the opportunity to develop and improve their experiences and products.

"Close collaborations between the public and private sectors are vital, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand to pave the way towards a brighter future," he added.

More Stories From Middle East

