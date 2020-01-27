UrduPoint.com
Department Of Health Abu Dhabi To Launch Series Of Initiatives At Arab Health 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will unveil a set of digital health initiatives as part of its participation at Arab Health 2020, the largest medical exhibition in the Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Centre from January 27th to 30th.

The initiatives in digital health and big data, are developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA.

DoH’s Artificial Intelligence Lab will host a set of workshops and interactive sessions aimed at developing smart solutions under themes including Genomics, Blockchain, Predictive Analytics and the internet of Medical Things.

Additionally, the sessions will explore a range of topics, including digital health and personal medicine, with the aim of advancing health solutions in the emirate.

In this regard, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership, for their ongoing endeavours in further improving the outcomes of the healthcare sector and taking it to new heights.

He said, "We are delighted to be working alongside our partner, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. Our joint efforts will allow us to harness the power of modern digital technology and further advance the emirate’s healthcare sector to achieve more efficient outcomes.

Such partnerships allow us to foresee the future of the sector and provides us with vital data required to develop solutions in line with our leadership's direction and the government’s agenda."

As part of the joint efforts between DoH and ADDA, the digital health initiatives aim to employ modern technologies to improve the health and wellbeing of the community in the emirate. The partnership incorporates two projects including: Localised Diabetes Risk Calculator and Cardiovascular Risk Calculator.

Dr. Rauda Al-Saadi, Director-General of ADDA, said, "At ADDA, we focus on enabling fast and accurate data exchange to improve government proactivity. We are pleased to be part of this fruitful partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of big data analytics and leveraging its techniques for the advancement of all sectors across the emirate, and healthcare in particular, and improving the quality of life for all residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

"ADDA’s collaboration in launching a set of digital health initiatives comes in line with its efforts to enable a digital government that is personalised, collaborative and secure. Such projects will drive investments, boost the government’s proactivity, and lead the digital future of Abu Dhabi," Dr. Al-Saadi added.

