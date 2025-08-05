Deputy PM Of Moldova Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with his accompanying delegation.
Popșoi and his delegation were accompanied by Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, during their tour of the mosque’s halls and exterior corridors.
They were introduced to the mosque’s cultural message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness, inspired by the legacy and values of the founding father. They also learned about the significant role of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in promoting Islamic culture and enhancing cross-cultural communication worldwide.
The delegation was briefed on the mosque's history, architectural beauty, and the distinctive Islamic art adorning its every corner. They were also introduced to the mosque's unique collections and the finest examples of Islamic civilisation, where diverse artistic and architectural designs have converged in harmony, creating a masterpiece that reflects the beauty of cultural unity.
At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A Lights of Peace”. The book highlights the mosque's unique architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey to discover its architectural and artistic grandeur, featuring award-winning images from the "Spaces of Light" Award.
