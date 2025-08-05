- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Türkiye and Awarded Legion of Merit by Turkish Armed Forces
Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Türkiye And Awarded Legion Of Merit By Turkish Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:34 AM
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, undertook an official visit to Turkiye, during which he was conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit by the Turkish Armed Forces
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, undertook an official visit to Turkiye, during which he was conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit by the Turkish Armed Forces. The award was presented by Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, in recognition of Admiral Naveed Ashraf’s efforts to strengthen defence ties and maritime cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Upon his arrival at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Naveed Ashraf was presented a guard of honour and subsequently called on the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest, focusing on enhanced collaboration between the two navies.
During the visit, the Naval Chief also called on the Minister of National Defence, Yasar Guler; Chief of the General Staff, General Metin Gurak; and Commander of the Turkish Navy Fleet, Admiral Kadir Yildiz. These high-level engagements included discussions on regional maritime security and bilateral defence cooperation.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized the need for increased interaction between the armed forces through joint exercises, mutual visits, and training and exchange programs.
Later, the Naval Chief visited Istanbul Naval Shipyard, where he called on the Commander of the Shipyard and received a detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM project — a flagship initiative in bilateral defence collaboration. He also visited Golcuk Naval Base, where he observed cutting-edge submarine design and construction facilities.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf further visited the Turkish naval vessels TCG ORUCREIS and S/M PIRIREIS, as well as the National Defence University (NDU) in Turkiye. He also called on the Commander of the North Sea Area and laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Turkiye’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as a mark of respect.
The Naval Chief’s visit is expected to play a pivotal role in further strengthening and expanding defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, two nations bound by deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..
UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..
UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..
Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..
Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for independence day and “Marka Haq” events53 minutes ago
-
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized53 minutes ago
-
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority59 minutes ago
-
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day59 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in historic gesture59 minutes ago
-
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC59 minutes ago
-
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway59 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties1 hour ago
-
The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies1 hour ago