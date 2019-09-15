UrduPoint.com
DEWA Enhances Joint Cooperation With France’s ENGIE Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

DEWA enhances joint cooperation with France’s ENGIE Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, met Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of France’s ENGIE Group, as part of DEWA’s drive to forge strong ties with major global companies and exchange knowledge and best practices in the energy sector.

Al Tayer welcomed the ENGIE delegation and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and the mutual exchange of best international experiences in renewable, clean energy and environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer discussed DEWA’s key projects and plans to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. DEWA contributes to achieving this vision by establishing a robust infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for electricity and water. DEWA’s installed capacity is 11,400MW of electricity and 470MIGD of desalinated water per day.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is striving to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 by diversifying the energy mix to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

DEWA has launched several projects and initiatives to achieve this objective, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, of which 4,000MW will be from photovoltaic solar panels and 1,000MW from concentrated solar power technologies, with investments totalling AED50 billion.

Clamadieu and the ENGIE delegation presented their latest energy-generation solutions and technologies. The delegation also expressed their keen interest to participate in DEWA’s projects.

