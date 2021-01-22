UrduPoint.com
DEWA Launches Second Phase Of Inclusion Of People Of Determination Innovation Incubator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:15 PM

DEWA launches second phase of Inclusion of People of Determination Innovation Incubator

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the second phase of the Inclusion of People of Determination Innovation Incubator initiative.

As a socially responsible government organisation that includes People of Determination, DEWA aims to encourage universities in the UAE to include and empower them based on the best local and international practices.

This supports the government’s strategy, and builds future collaboration and coordination for partnerships and scholarship programmes for People of Determination.

DEWA held a series of introductory workshops virtually for the UAE University; Zayed University; Khalifa University; the University of Dubai; the University of Sharjah; the Higher Colleges of Technology; the American University in Dubai (AUD); the American University in Sharjah (AUS); and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

DEWA introduced the participating entities on how best to work with People of Determination, what the easiest forms of access are for buildings and facilities based on the Dubai Universal Code of Design, and about easy access to information standards by the Smart Dubai Government.

DEWA also presented on its HR best practices for including and empowering People of Determination at work and in society, in addition to its key social initiatives for them.

"We have launched the second phase of the Inclusion of People of Determination Innovation Incubator initiative to introduce universities to DEWA’s leading experience in including and empowering People of Determination as well as best practices for them.

This stems from our successes in the first phase and those of DEWA’s subsidiaries in including People of Determination. The initiative supports the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a city that is accessible for People of Determination. We praise the strong collaboration between DEWA and its partners to achieve the wise leadership directives to create a cohesive society proud of its identity and sense of belonging, through creating an inclusive environment for all society," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Inclusion of People of Determination Innovation Incubator initiative includes programmes on motivating leadership, training, knowledge management, benchmarking visits and success stories.

