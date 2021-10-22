DEWA MD & CEO Meets With Maltese Delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a high-level delegation from the Maltese Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, led by Permanent Secretary Anthony Gatt. Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE was also present.

The delegation included Jonathan Gerada, Chief Information Officer; Christian Attard, ICT Officer, and Joseph Bartolo, Finance and Administration Officer.

The delegation was briefed on DEWA's success stories, best applications, and leading global practices, in addition to the initiatives and projects it launched to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s key projects and initiatives to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability, innovation, and the shift towards a green and sustainable economy.

Al Tayer talked about the Green Charger initiative, launched by DEWA to develop the first electric vehicle charging infrastructure to promote the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.

The step supports DEWA’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transport such as electric and hybrid vehicles and its work to provide innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to reduce transport carbon emissions and consolidate Dubai's position as a global hub of green economy and sustainable development.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA added new features to the Green Charger services. All commercial and non-commercial electric vehicle users can easily use Green Charger at 300 stations across Dubai. DEWA has also installed 19 Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai in the Opportunity, Sustainability, and Mobility districts, and the Expo 2020 Dubai office, to service the electric vehicles of Expo visitors.

Al Tayer tackled key services that DEWA provide to develop the Green Charger initiative.

Anthony Gatt, Permanent Secretary at the Maltese Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, commended the services and technologies used by DEWA to encourage the use of electric and hybrid cars, as well as to raise awareness on the importance of green mobility, noting that DEWA is one of the leading organisations in this field across the middle East.