DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, organised a virtual webinar in collaboration with leading global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, on "Skills for the future - How future education will be after the outbreak of Coronavirus".

Senior management and more than 120 employees across DEWA’s divisions attended the webinar.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to providing all required resources to develop the creativity and innovation of its employees, support them in their career and personal life to gain the necessary skills to keep pace with rapid global changes. This ensures business continuity according to the highest international standards, ensuring DEWA’s international achievements in providing the best work environment.

"DEWA is committed to providing its staff with the required experiences and tools to become effective partners in anticipating and shaping the future as well as providing proactive solutions to counter different challenges. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, once observed ‘The future is for everyone, but only those who heed its call, speak its language and explore its directions will be able to get a fair share of it.

’ DEWA partners with major public and private organisations to provide a positive work environment that contributes to enhancing employee efficiency as this is the most critical ingredient for loyalty and success," he said.

"We are committed to capacity-building through workshops, seminars, and events that enable sharing knowledge and experiences. This supports our efforts to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, use disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robots, internet of Things, and 3D printing. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure enhanced its readiness and resilience during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It also helped us adopt the necessary changes to maintain our leading position globally. DEWA developed learning mechanisms at the workplace and continues its valuable employee investment through digital technologies to perform these tasks. Our infrastructure and services work according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and accountability to achieve a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation, and future technologies," he added.