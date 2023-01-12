UrduPoint.com

DEWA Places Innovation At Top Of Its Priorities To Achieve Government Plans And Strategies: Al Tayer

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and strategies: Al Tayer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

He inspected the centre’s departments and was briefed on its latest projects and initiatives to support innovation in clean and renewable energy as well as develop skills and build capacity of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies.

Al Tayer was also briefed on the innovative experiences that will be introduced on the 4th floor of the Innovation Centre, which include the Metaverse Experience and the digital telescope, as well as the panoramic view of the solar park.

Al Tayer was welcomed at the Innovation Centre by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre, and the Innovation Centre staff.

“DEWA places innovation at the top of its priorities to achieve the government plans and strategies. These include the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses and focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy, as well as the Dubai Innovation Strategy to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world,” said Al Tayer.

“We are keen to invest in innovation, especially in the renewable and clean energy sector. DEWA's Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has established itself as a global platform that contributes to promoting the future of sustainable energy within an integrated system run by Emiratis. The centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

It also supports DEWA’s efforts to develop the capacity of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technology as well as prepare Emirati calibres empowered with tools for anticipating and shaping a sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE. The Innovation Centre also promotes innovation among individuals and corporates,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman said that the Innovation Centre is a global incubator for innovation in the energy and water sectors, and a major landmark of Dubai that provides a pioneering experience for visitors to learn about the latest innovations in various fields of clean and renewable energy. It also provides a unique educational environment by hosting events and building partnerships for cooperation in different areas of innovation as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise.

DEWA's Innovation Centre offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies, watch pioneering shows using drones and hologram technology, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity.

The area includes over 35 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in clean and renewable energy.

The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation.

The Centre features an exhibition on critical components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower.

It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Rashid Lead SITE Turkish Lira From Government Top Satellites

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

30 minutes ago
 Huge cache of drugs smuggling bid foiled; 22 kg na ..

Huge cache of drugs smuggling bid foiled; 22 kg narcotics seized, two held

52 minutes ago
 Police foil fertilizer smuggling bid, recover 600 ..

Police foil fertilizer smuggling bid, recover 600 bags of Urea

54 minutes ago
 RDA authorities directed to issue notices to two i ..

RDA authorities directed to issue notices to two illegal housing schemes

54 minutes ago
 PMSA, Customs seize huge quantity of drugs, arrest ..

PMSA, Customs seize huge quantity of drugs, arrest two

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan- KSA sign agreement to finance oil deriva ..

Pakistan- KSA sign agreement to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.