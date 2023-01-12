DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and strategies: Al Tayer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

He inspected the centre’s departments and was briefed on its latest projects and initiatives to support innovation in clean and renewable energy as well as develop skills and build capacity of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies.

Al Tayer was also briefed on the innovative experiences that will be introduced on the 4th floor of the Innovation Centre, which include the Metaverse Experience and the digital telescope, as well as the panoramic view of the solar park.

Al Tayer was welcomed at the Innovation Centre by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre, and the Innovation Centre staff.

“DEWA places innovation at the top of its priorities to achieve the government plans and strategies. These include the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses and focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy, as well as the Dubai Innovation Strategy to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world,” said Al Tayer.

“We are keen to invest in innovation, especially in the renewable and clean energy sector. DEWA's Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has established itself as a global platform that contributes to promoting the future of sustainable energy within an integrated system run by Emiratis. The centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

It also supports DEWA’s efforts to develop the capacity of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technology as well as prepare Emirati calibres empowered with tools for anticipating and shaping a sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE. The Innovation Centre also promotes innovation among individuals and corporates,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman said that the Innovation Centre is a global incubator for innovation in the energy and water sectors, and a major landmark of Dubai that provides a pioneering experience for visitors to learn about the latest innovations in various fields of clean and renewable energy. It also provides a unique educational environment by hosting events and building partnerships for cooperation in different areas of innovation as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise.

DEWA's Innovation Centre offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies, watch pioneering shows using drones and hologram technology, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity.

The area includes over 35 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in clean and renewable energy.

The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation.

The Centre features an exhibition on critical components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower.

It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.