DFM Investors Roadshow 2021 enlightens international institutions on investment opportunities and robust performance of Dubai companies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) DUBAI, 5th May 2021 (WAM) - The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will virtually organize its annual International Investors Roadshow 2021 between 18 and 19 May, in collaboration with Goldman Sachs.

The Roadshow will enable listed companies on Dubai capital markets to connect with leading investment institutions in the USA, UK, Europe and Asia, explaining business developments, success stories as well as their noticeable ability to maintain growth supported by the high level of resiliency showed by Dubai and the UAE in enduring the current challenges.

This is the second virtual round of the DFM’s flagship investors event after the first round that was held in November 2020, due to precautions related to containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating equity and fixed income issuers in the conference include 10 companies listed on DFM and Nasdaq Dubai namely; Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Malls, Amanat, Emaar Development, DFM Company, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DP World and Air Arabia.

Foreign investors maintain a significant presence on the DFM. They have accounted for 46% of trading value during the first quarter of 2021, while their ownership of the total market capitalization has grown by 2.6% to 18.3% at the end of the quarter compared to 17.8% at the end of corresponding quarter of 2020.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: "Dubai has provided a shining example in containing an unprecedented situation globally that affected various aspects of life, due to the leadership’s vision and turning challenges into opportunities, which placed it at the forefront of rapidly growing economies and maintain its reasonable economic growth.

Supported by the various stimulus plans, this performance is expected to gain further momentum, which enthused the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April 2021 to upgrade the UAE's GDP growth forecast to 3.1% for 2021 from 1.3% 2020."

"Within this context, Dubai’s capital markets provide lucrative opportunities and attract investors from around the globe, supported by its world-class regulations, infrastructure and diversified asset classes. We have been committed to hold this virtual Roadshow once again, considering the tremendous success of the first virtual round in 2020, especially that this roadshow has become the key component of DFM’s Investor Relations (IR) Excellence Program and the main linkage between companies and international investors. It has also played a pivotal role in reinforcing companies’ openness towards investing community in the UAE and internationally," Essa Kazim added.

The forthcoming round of the Roadshow is the second in its history that will take place virtually after the first virtual round held in November 2020, as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures. The DFM constantly organizes its leading International Investors Roadshows since 2007 in a leading step amongst regional markets.