DGS partners with Microsoft to upskill tomorrow’s leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Department of Government Support (DGS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with technology leader microsoft to enhance the technology skills of Abu Dhabi Government employees by giving DGS access to the Tomoh Internship Program, which focuses on the development of national talents.

This comes in line with DGS’s strategy to empower Emirati talents and hone their skills to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The signing took place on the side lines of GITEX Technology Week, 2021, and the MoU was signed by Fahed Salem Al Kayyoomi, Under-Secretary of the DGS, and Sayed Hashish, Country Manager of Microsoft UAE.

As part of the MoU, Microsoft will support the Department of Government Support in enhancing the technology skillsets of Abu Dhabi government employees and Emirati graduates through the company’s Tomoh programme. The initiative will boost the skills of government employees via placements within Microsoft, where participants will gain real-world project experience and the opportunity to earn globally recognised industry accreditations. DGS will be encouraging recent Emirati graduates and university students in their last term of study to apply for the programme.

Speaking on the MoU, Al Kayyoomi said, "We are inspired by our wise leadership’s vision to empower young talents and provide them with the necessary resources to prepare them for a sustainable future. The MoU signed today with Microsoft is a testament of our commitment to invest in future generations by providing them with the new digital skills and associated knowledge that will help them in their future endeavours and engage them in various national sectors."

Sayed Hashish, Country Manager of Microsoft, said, "We are delighted to join forces with the Department of Government Support to offer Emirati talents the opportunity to shadow and learn from Microsoft mentors, and attend interpersonal and technical skilling boot-camps. With real-life project experience behind them, and armed with globally recognised industry certifications, these young people will be well equipped to face the challenges of the future."

Tomoh is Microsoft's Emiratisation programme. It is aimed at nurturing Emirati talent and accelerating the professional development of young UAE nationals through a series of initiatives that focus on direct hiring, secondments, internships, on-the-job training, and direct skilling.