DHA Explores Collaboration With Australian Healthcare Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthcare institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has received Ian Halliday, Consul General of Australia to Dubai, and John Cavanagh, Deputy Consul General and Trade Commissioner for middle East, Africa & Turkey for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, or Austrade.

The two sides discussed collaboration particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, medical education and research and development.

Al Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries in several fields including the health sector. He discussed ways to explore and further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field.

He added that DHA is keen to collaborate with global health institutions to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients.

Ian Halliday praised the continuous progress of Dubai's health sector. He said that he is keen to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field and further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The two sides discussed partnership opportunities with medical universities in Australia.

They agreed to begin organising online training courses for medical students in Dubai before the end of this year. Both parties also agreed to conduct specialized scientific research between the Authority and major Australian research centres, particularly in the field of communicable diseases, epidemiological research and COVID-19.

The two sides also discussed potential collaborative opportunities in the field of cardiology.

They also discussed factors that have helped the Emirate tackle the COVID-19 pandemic which includes an integrated preventive and therapeutic system, outstanding medical competencies and expertise, the availability of the latest medical technology and advanced protocols.

Al Qutami highlighted that the Authority strongly focusses on medical education and training as well as research and development in its efforts to further develop Dubai’s health sector.

He said the Authority is keen to collaborate with renowned academic institutions and research centres to drive forward the development progress in the health sector in Dubai.

