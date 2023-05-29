UrduPoint.com

Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre Resumes Dual Theater Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The Cultural Centre in Dibba Al Hisn resumed the sixth session of the "Dual Theatre Festival" activities on 28th May at the "Dual Theater Festival" held by the Theatre Department of the Department of Culture.

The activities of the third day of the festival began with the closing session of the " Sharjah Forum for Arab Theatre 18", in which the Moroccan artist, Rasheed Broumi, spoke about ways to use music in Arab theatre experiences, indicating that music was used in primarily Arab theatrical performances decoratively.

Researcher Raad Khalaf reviewed his personal experience composing the musical material accompanying the play, detailing his approach to preparing the music, from the rehearsal stage to present the show in its final form.

Egyptian director Hani Afifi discussed the financial and technical challenges of attempting to create a musical, theatrical show. He stated that it is the productive capabilities of each theatrical performance that dictate the type and size of the role in which music is used

Moroccan Abdel Majeed Fneish reviewed the experiences of some playwrights in his country, who used traditional music, with its melodies and instruments, to formulate a local identity for their theatrical performances.

Related Topics

Music Sharjah May From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment oppo ..

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment opportunities

17 seconds ago
 WITH A STAR-STUDDED MEGA CELEBRATION FOR ITS 23RD ..

WITH A STAR-STUDDED MEGA CELEBRATION FOR ITS 23RD EDITION AT YAS ISLAND, ABU DHA ..

54 seconds ago
 Under the directives of Mansour bin Zayed, ADAFSA ..

Under the directives of Mansour bin Zayed, ADAFSA launches &#039;Fodder Market&# ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Czech Republic Defence Industr ..

UAE participates in Czech Republic Defence Industry Exhibition

16 minutes ago
 Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Al ..

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz waits

27 minutes ago
 China congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on re-electio ..

China congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on re-election

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.