Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The Cultural Centre in Dibba Al Hisn resumed the sixth session of the "Dual Theatre Festival" activities on 28th May at the "Dual Theater Festival" held by the Theatre Department of the Department of Culture.

The activities of the third day of the festival began with the closing session of the " Sharjah Forum for Arab Theatre 18", in which the Moroccan artist, Rasheed Broumi, spoke about ways to use music in Arab theatre experiences, indicating that music was used in primarily Arab theatrical performances decoratively.

Researcher Raad Khalaf reviewed his personal experience composing the musical material accompanying the play, detailing his approach to preparing the music, from the rehearsal stage to present the show in its final form.

Egyptian director Hani Afifi discussed the financial and technical challenges of attempting to create a musical, theatrical show. He stated that it is the productive capabilities of each theatrical performance that dictate the type and size of the role in which music is used

Moroccan Abdel Majeed Fneish reviewed the experiences of some playwrights in his country, who used traditional music, with its melodies and instruments, to formulate a local identity for their theatrical performances.