Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions in developing countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The Digital school has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mobiles for Education (mEducation) Alliance to develop innovative e-learning solutions for students in underserved communities.

Supporting the Digital School’s goal to reach one million students within five years, the agreement enables both parties to exchange knowledge and expertise to enhance the learning of students in refugee camps and remote areas and provide equal access to quality education.

Under the MoU, the Digital School will join mEducation Alliance’s efforts, in partnership with organisations, agencies and donors, to employ cutting-edge technology in education and organise forums, activities and e-learning competitions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications and Chairman of the Digital School’s board of Directors; Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School and Member of the Board of Directors, and Anthony Bloome, Executive Director and Founder of the mEducation Alliance, as well as several officials.

AlOlama said, "The Digital School emerged from the concept of teamwork and concerted efforts towards the goal of providing education for all. Partnerships with prestigious institutions support the Digital School’s goals to reach as many students as possible and develop an innovative digital educational system based on world-class curricula."

AlOlama added that achieving the fourth goal of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all – is among the Digital School’s priorities as a comprehensive Arab platform.

Equipped with advanced learning technologies, the Digital School aims to support existing education systems and provide a flexible and adaptable self-learning experience.

Through the agreement, both parties will jointly conduct quantitative and qualitative research on best educational practices in underserved communities and remote areas, provide consultations to educational institutions in local communities, and support efforts to fund humanitarian initiatives in the digital education sector.

"The idea behind the Digital School represents a model in adopting cross-border humanitarian and development efforts to support disadvantaged communities. Thus, it is a story that can inspire launching similar initiatives worldwide," Bloome said.

Bloome added, "To advance the Digital School initiative, the mEducation Alliance offers its advisory services in education technology as well as a range of convening and communication products and linkages with several of the catalytic initiatives we are advancing globally. Through these channels, we will jointly analyse the impact, identify collaborators, publish good practices, and generally elevate awareness of promising education technology opportunities to help learners within formal and nonformal educational settings. We also organise events in cooperation with policymakers, innovators, and donors to strengthen global cooperation and accelerate the adoption and scale of appropriate digital education tools."