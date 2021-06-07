Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Belarus

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office has met with Evgeny Lazarev, Consul-General of the Republic of Belarus in Dubai and the Northern Regions and received his credentials.

Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.