Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Belarus
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office has met with Evgeny Lazarev, Consul-General of the Republic of Belarus in Dubai and the Northern Regions and received his credentials.
Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.