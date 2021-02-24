DLD completes 1.4 million digital services in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Dubai Land Department (DLD) completed over 1.4 million digital services for its customers during 2020 through its smart channels, including its website and the Dubai REST app.

The move is part the digital transformation process the department is pursuing to support the Smart Dubai vision in line with the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the DLD, commented, "The DLD seeks to position Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness. Based on this vision, we continue to provide and enhance our innovative and smart services that keep pace with the latest global systems, consolidating the culture of innovation and digital transformation, which in turn is reflected in the transparency of procedures provided to customers. This constitutes a fundamental pillar for the development of the real estate sector and the provision of a safe, healthy and supportive environment for Dubai’s real estate sector."

Khalifa Al Zeraim Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), said, "The data on the number of digital services in 2020 reflects the vital role played by the DLD, through ERES, in developing its services and providing them in advanced electronic templates. In 2021, we will continue working on strengthening the DLD’s services and promoting the adoption of artificial intelligence as one of the most prominent trends in supporting the DLD’s journey towards a fully digital transformation.

"

Registration and renewal of Ejari contracts topped the list of digital services in 2020 with 393,174 services provided, followed by real estate project status enquiries at 284,641, rental index at 152,909, Ejari cancellations at 96,885, title deed verifications at 84,491.

This was followed by service charge index at 75,338, searches for licenced real estate brokers at 50,099, property status enquiries at 26,778, land status enquiries at 23,745, requests for a map at 23,660, completion of deferred procedures at 19,087, registration and renewal of property management contracts at 18,139, requests for sale registrations at 17,960, case tracking at 10,778, and requests for disputed lawsuits – amicable settlements at 10,441.

The list of top digital services also included requests for execution proceedings, rental good conduct certificates, validating e-cards, requests to receive a payment from the project's escrow account, requests to register a real estate valuation company data, requests for certificates of owned properties (to whom it may concern), searches for approved property management companies.

Then there were requests for real estate courses, registering initial sales, cancellation of initial sales, approval of service charges, real estate permits and cancellation of property management contracts. There were also sale registration applications associated with initial mortgages, and requests for first-instance lawsuits, among other services.