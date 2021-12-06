DMCC, Polish Investment and Trade Agency sign MoU to strengthen bilateral relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), an agency that aims to support both the foreign expansion of Polish business and the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Poland.

The signing ceremony took place at the Polish-Arab Economic Forum on 6th December, 2021.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, and Grzagorz Slomkowski, Executive Vice President, PAIH, in the presence of representatives from both parties.

The agreement aims to further enhance bilateral trade relations between DMCC and PAIH, expanding upon the existing strong economic ties between the UAE and Poland. It will also facilitate the organisation of joint events and knowledge exchange, and connect the two countries’ business communities.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, "The UAE and Poland have a long-standing relationship that extends across multiple disciplines, including trade and economics.

With Poland being the tenth largest economy in the European Union, I am honoured to sign an MoU with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency on behalf of DMCC. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship to better support the global expansion of Polish businesses through Dubai."

Slomkowski said, "The UAE is Poland’s largest economic partner in the Arab World, and the signing of an MoU with DMCC solidifies this relationship. This agreement will unlock many opportunities for Polish businesses looking to set up in Dubai, and for DMCC’s member companies to access the attractive Polish market. Over the coming period, we expect to see further strengthening of economic ties between our two countries."

For nearly a decade, the UAE has been Poland's largest economic and trade partner in the Arab world. Yearly bilateral trade between Dubai and Poland has surpassed US$1 billion, with commitments to increase this figure in coming years.