UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Documentary On UAE's Fisheries State To Be Screened At Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

Documentary on UAE's fisheries state to be screened at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will be able to partake in the premiere screening of "Our Sea, Our Heritage", a documentary that presents the state of the UAE’s fisheries and what’s being done to help them recover.

Produced by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, the 25-minute documentary captures a selection of emotional interviews with 22 fishermen, out of 300 conducted and who tell the story of the UAE fisheries in their own words, said a press release issued by the Environment Agency on Monday.

The documentary will be screening at EAD’s stand throughout the show from 16th to 19th October, and following that, will be available on EAD’s YouTube channel.

The documentary then goes on to share the findings of the UAE Sustainable Fisheries Programme, which was implemented by EAD and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and involved the most comprehensive boat-based fisheries resources assessment survey of the UAE’s Arabian Gulf waters - 250 days spent at sea.

"Our Sea, Our Heritage is a touching story filled with serious revelations about our fisheries, but it is also a story of hope. It reminds us that our seas have always nourished and sustained us and that we have an ongoing duty to protect our fish stocks for future generations. The interviews we conducted with fishermen demonstrate that the science we know corroborates with the traditional knowledge they hold – the UAE’s fisheries are severely overexploited due to overfishing and in need of major recovery," said Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

Key actions recommended by EAD, as part of the recovery plan, include the implementation of management measures that will reduce pressure on fish stocks across both the commercial and recreational sectors, the enhancement of fish stocks through the development of a robust aquaculture sector, and the rehabilitation of fisheries habitats through the installation of artificial reefs as protected areas.

The plan’s 2030 timespan is reflective of the period the fisheries will take to recover if appropriate management measures are implemented; this benchmark is consistent with global recovery rates of around 12 years.

Our Sea, Our Heritage - available in Arabic and English - is the third documentary released by EAD this year. The first was "Back to the Wild", produced in collaboration with Image Nation Abu Dhabi. It traced the journey of Nya and her fellow Scimitar-horned Oryx as they return home to Chad after being extinct in the wild for over 25 years, part of EAD’s Scimitar-horned Oryx Reintroduction Project - the largest mammalian re-introduction effort in history.

Since it exclusively premiered on Quest Arabia, it has been screened at hundreds of events in eight countries.

The second documentary produced was the award-winning "Zayed’s Antarctic Lights", which screened on National Geographic-Abu Dhabi on Earth Day. It shone a light on the impact of global warming and climate change and is now showing on Etihad Airways in-flight entertainment and National Geographic-Abu Dhabi’s YouTube channel.

The EAD stand will be also showcasing the marine endangered species, the impact of human activities on the fish stock and the marine protected areas managed by the Agency within "Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network".

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Chad October Stocks YouTube From Share Arab

Recent Stories

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate to arriv ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

14 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

14 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.