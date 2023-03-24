DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) DP World and Delhi Capitals have announced a long-term partnership today, where DP World, a leading provider of end-to-end logistics, has become the Global Logistics Partner of the renowned cricket franchise.

The new partnership, unveiled at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, is a multi-year deal that will prominently feature DP World's logo on the back of Delhi Capitals' official match jerseys and training gear. However, the partnership goes beyond logistics and focuses on a shared vision of high-performance premised on innovation. This vision resonates well with the multi-cultural city of New Delhi, which is a global hub that connects across borders, just like DP World.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, commented, "Cricket has undergone a transformation over the years, with ever-evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players worldwide and engaging diverse audiences. Similarly, DP World is constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionize global trade and open growth opportunities for our customers through innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Delhi Capitals, bringing together two leading organisations ready to push beyond conventional boundaries and change what's possible for everyone."

DP World's world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries ensure seamless trade movement globally, including India. The company plays a crucial role in supporting the game of cricket worldwide by providing agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions, from transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow used for making bats, helping players worldwide access the necessary resources for the game.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, expressed excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to enter into a multi-year partnership with DP World, a global leader in logistics. It is a privilege for us to have DP World as our Global Logistics Partner, and we are confident that their strong global presence will help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."

The T20 season of 2022 drew an audience of over 400 million fans worldwide, making it one of the largest sporting events globally. This partnership with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with an engaging platform to connect with customers, prospects, and stakeholders in India and beyond.

This new partnership is a part of DP World's expanding global portfolio of cricket sponsorships, including being the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The company also became the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup held in the UAE in 2022.

DP World's partnership with Delhi Capitals will begin on 1st April 2023, with one of cricket's most accomplished players, Ricky Ponting, guiding the team in their match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The season will also see Delhi Capitals returning home to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium after three years.