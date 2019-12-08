DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Global trade enabler DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port handles 65 percent of the polymer exports from the GCC region and has showcased this industry-leading strength at the 14th Annual GPCA Forum in Dubai, organised by the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association on 3-5 December 2019.

A highlight of DP World, UAE Region’s participation at the three-day event was the port’s enormous capacity to handle petrochemical and chemical products, as well as the world class integrated logistics hub created by Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza.

Over 10,000 petrochemical manufacturers and traders benefit from the high value added services offered by the hub, and Jafza is home to more than 500 petrochemical companies.

The GPCA Forum is acknowledged as a region’s leading platform for the exchange of ideas on the petrochemical industry and the event was attended by over 2,100 international industry decision makers, executives and professionals.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE Region, said, "The GPCA Forum has provided us with an ideal platform to show the world that our flagship Jebel Ali Port excels in handling essential cargo other than containers, for which we’re well known.

We at DP World UAE Region count the chemical and petrochemical sectors as part of our key industry clusters. Jebel Ali port and Jafza’s capabilities as an integrated hub caters to the extensive demands of the industry at local and international levels.

"The complex business landscape of petrochemicals is currently underpinned by rapidly changing regulations, constant technology disruption and evolving customer demands. DP World UAE Region is constantly striving to work in this direction and develop a set of strategies for a new era of opportunities and growth," he added.

The GCC economies are quickly moving into leadership position along the downstream supply chain, including distributing and selling the petroleum products.

In light of this, DP World, UAE Region is strengthening its bond with every manufacture, trader and business under the chemical and petrochemical umbrella in line with its policy of seeing them as true partners in the supply chain.

The growth value of the global petrochemical industry is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate, CAGR, of 8.5 percent through 2025. With its proven handling strength in polymer exports, Jebel Ali Port has set its horizon to optimise the sector in the upward direction.