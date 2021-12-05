UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Hosts High-level Delegation Led By Costa Rican President

Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, today received a high-level Costa Rican delegation at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters, led by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

Quesada was accompanied by The First Lady, Claudia Dobles Camargo; Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship; María del Pilar Garrido Gonzalo, Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy, Economic Coordinator of the Government; Victoria Hernandez Mora, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce; Agustin Castro Solano, Minister of Communication; Jumaa Al Rumaithi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Costa Rica; and Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE.

Addressing delegates during a meeting, Al Ghurair spoke about the state of Dubai-Costa Rica trade relations and potential between the markets that has yet to be fully explored.

"Despite global setbacks, bilateral trade between Dubai and Costa Rica has increased by 12 percent from 2019 to 2020, reaching USD112 million. Bilateral trade accounted for USD64 million in H1 2021 and Dubai is a net importer of goods from Costa Rica, which tell us that there are multiple opportunities for growth of Dubai exports, especially as a source of re-exports from Africa and South Asia," he said.

He noted that Dubai Chamber has been working closely with the Costa Rica Trade Promotion Office to promote bilateral ties and identify opportunities that Costa Rican companies can benefit from, adding that the opening of this office in 2019 reflects Costa Rica’s strong commitment to enhancing its ties with the UAE.

President Quesada, in turn, praised the development of UAE-Costa Rica ties, expressing his deep appreciation to Dubai’s leadership and government for their constant keenness to strengthen mutual relations between them and encourage investment in vital sectors. He also applauded the way Dubai handled COVID-19 challenges and emerged from the pandemic resilient and stronger.

President Quesada also expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Chamber and to Al Ghurair for the invitation, which he said represents an invaluable opportunity to Costa Rica to be present at Expo 2020 Dubai and strengthen the bilateral trade, adding that Costa Rica can offer strengths and opportunities in the areas of clean energy, conservation, innovation and green economy.

Al Ghurair also extended an invitation to the delegates to attend the Chamber’s flagship event, the GBF Latin America, which will be held on 23-24 March 2022. The forum will provide an ideal platform for UAE companies and their Latin American counterparts to network, identify trade and investment opportunities, and foster cross-border partnerships.

