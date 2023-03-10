UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Drives Meaningful Discussions Of Metaverse And Cryptocurrencies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives meaningful discussions of metaverse and cryptocurrencies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has brought together top executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs in the metaverse and crypto industry for a new edition of the chamber's digital industry workshop series.

The workshop was attended by Ahmad bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and board members of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Hind Seddiqi, Fadi Ghandour and Dany Farha.

The workshop discussed ideation, opportunities, challenges, and ways to drive progress in the metaverse and crypto fields.

Bin Byat said, "Dubai has a healthy and vibrant digital ecosystem welcoming digital companies across various economic sectors, and the adoption of the metaverse is rapidly growing."

"The workshop on the metaverse and crypto industry is part of a series of digital industry workshops we continue to host. It is a great platform for connecting like-minded leaders to discover the latest developments and providing a space for meaningful discussions.

"

Dubai launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy with the ambition of Dubai becoming one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies and hubs. The strategy aims to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to Dubai to develop Web3 technology and its applications for Dubai.

Dubai has introduced its virtual asset regime and established Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide a secure and progressive operating framework for the virtual asset sector. Recently, VARA announced its entry into the metaverse by establishing its metaverse HQ in the virtual world of 'The Sandbox', thus becoming the world's first regulator to debut.

Major global crypto players such as Binance, Crypto.com and Bybit have all already moved their leadership to Dubai, favouring the emirate's 'light touch' approach to regulation.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Dubai Progress Chamber All Industry Top

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

56 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

56 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

1 hour ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

55 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

1 hour ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.