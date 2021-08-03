Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new era for global e-commerce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first dedicated e-commerce free zone in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has begun commercial operations signalling an exciting new chapter for global e-commerce and trade.

The free zone provides seamless solutions to establish businesses and integrated services to drive the growth of licenced e-commerce companies. Companies can also benefit from unique service packages provided by global partners in logistics, information technology and other sectors.

Dubai CommerCity has succeeded in leasing 30 percent of its facilities within only two months in the first part of the development phase of the free zone, which extends over 2.1 million square feet at an investment of AED3.2 billion. Dubai CommerCity has commenced the operation of its customs office, available 24/7, in response to the needs of customers.

It is also providing special launch offers for investors as part of the start of commercial operations, through an "Early Bird Campaign". The campaign, which runs until mid-September, offers Dubai CommerCity’s customers a chance to save up to 50 percent on setting up their businesses within the free zone.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of DAFZA, said, "What we achieved in the first phase of the commercial operations is a pivotal achievement in anticipating the future of e-commerce and accelerating its growth in the region, thanks to the support of our wise leadership and our partners in the public and private sectors."

"The pandemic has created a truly resilient economy and the lessons learnt are paving the way for creativity, problem-solving and collaboration on a scale not seen before. The GCC’s e-commerce market alone is expected to be worth roughly US$50 billion by 2025 and this free zone will play a significant role in realising the true economic value of this sector," he added.

Dubai CommerCity is situated in the Umm Ramool area near the Dubai International Airport. In addition to a complete business set-up and customs support, it provides e-commerce strategy consulting, guidance on e-commerce regulations in the region and end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last-mile delivery.

Commenting on the launch, DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai CommerCity said, "The ‘Early Bird Campaign’ comes as one of the several investment incentives Dubai CommerCity provides to its new customers, as we offer solutions that can reach 50 percent discount on establishing companies. Dubai CommerCity is a real game-changer and offers first of its kind solutions, services and offerings to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds."

The second edition of "MEASA E-Commerce Landscape: B2C Products Edition", a report that provides a comprehensive overview of the e-commerce sector in the MEASA region, shows that e-commerce has experienced a significant leap during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Gulf region witnessing a 214 percent year-on-year increase in cross-border online sales by mid-year 2020.

The industry’s progress is expected to continue with the value of the e-commerce market growing to US$148.5 billion in MEASA by 2022.

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters, each with its innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster which consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls and events.