Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has inaugurated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

The state-of-the-art training facility of the Transport Security Department in Dubai aims to enhance security efforts and increase the readiness of security and law enforcement personnel. Equipped with the latest tools, the station utilises virtual reality and simulation technologies to provide comprehensive scenario-based emergency training.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE security sector has become one of the most advanced globally thanks to the guidance of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country’s security system and ensure protection for the entire community.

The Crown Prince of Dubai highlighted the unlimited support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance Dubai’s security system and ensure its excellence. His Highness praised the high- level readiness of security personnel and their keenness to train and adopt the latest technologies and smart initiatives that serve the emirate’s security needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim; Commander in Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Director-General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Belhoul; Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; and Colonel Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the smart security systems used in the operation room, including the CCTV systems installed in Dubai Metro stations, the Artificial Intelligence surveillance cameras installed in the Expo 2020 Metro Station and the smart biometric attendance system.

During his tour, His Highness attended a hostage crisis simulation training inside a metro cabin and visited the operations room, laboratory and the future lobby of the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

H.H. also congratulated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training for earning a Guinness World Record for the largest workshop hosted for transport security experts. The workshop was attended by 321 experts and discussed the key challenges facing the security sector.