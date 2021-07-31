Dubai Culture Announces First-week Programme Of 'Our Summer Is Culture & Creativity’

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the first-week programme of its summer camp, taking place from 1st to 7th August, 2021, under the theme "Our Summer is Culture & Creativity", inviting children and adolescents to participate in a wide range of innovative and purposeful activities that will expose them to arts, life skills and entertainment.

The activities of the programme’s first week, hosted by Hatta Public Library, will include physical art workshops in Arabic from 15:00 to 17:00, stimulating creativity for children aged 6 to 12 years and encourage them to recycle in different ways. The workshops will cover the art of making dolls easily from cloth and cups, expressive faces, and artistic water bottles, as well as a flower planting workshop that will introduce them to the basics of farming.

At Umm Suqeim Library, students aged 6 to 12 years will enjoy physical art workshops in Arabic from 10:00 to 12:00 throughout the week. The programme will include the "Preparation for Expo" workshop, introducing children to the largest global event in the UAE, accompanied by artistic activities, in addition to an innovative drawing workshop with new methods and tools, writing stories, forming paintings with threads, and learning about the art of caricature.

Al Mankhool library has prepared for children aged 6 to 12 years a set of physical workshops in Arabic held daily from 11:00 to 13:00, through which its activities will include planting seeds, reading various stories about agriculture and its importance, making and colouring different forms of clay, in addition to the "Little Chef’s" workshop, which includes interesting competitions about vegetables and fruits; a doll-making workshop; and a free-drawing workshop, through which children will learn the basics of using watercolours and forming their favourite painting; as well as making animal models using origami.

At Al Safa Art and Design Library, adults aged 18 years and over will enjoy a physical workshop on 1st August on "The Art of Feng Shui", during which participants will learn about the impact of place on an individual’s feelings, accompanied by a workshop on writing using positive energy vocabulary.

On the other hand, children aged 6 to 12 years will participate in physical workshops on the art of recycling and its importance, the art of designing decorations, storytelling, and mental focus. All the workshops will be offered in Arabic and English from 11:00 to 12:00.

Children at Al Twar Public Library will enjoy physical workshops in Arabic held from 11:00 to 12:00, and from 15:00 to 16:00. The workshops will feature a theatrical performance that will comprise the reading of a play and the acting of its characters to develop participants’ talents in theatrical performance. Also being offered are art workshops for making penguins out of paper, the colour wheel, making paper hats, reading stories and writing.

Al Rashidiya Public Library will also welcome children aged 6 to 12 years with physical workshops in Arabic daily from 14:00 to 15:00, whose activities will vary between awareness of healthy eating, making rosaries using simple and easy tools, recycling and utilising the available materials to make various art forms for decoration. In addition to the reading of various books on the arts of handicrafts, making covers of various stories and books, and the steps to make candles using natural resources. In addition, children aged 9 years and above can join a workshop on caricature drawing on 7th August from 11:00 to 13:00.

At Hor Al Anz Public Library, children aged 6 to 12 years will join a set of physical workshops in Arabic, daily from 14:00 to 16:00, during which they will learn the art of mosaics and enrich their knowledge about the UAE through a three-dimensional drawing of the UAE flag, in addition to workshops for telling stories and making modes of transportation (cars, buses and ships) using cardboard as well as forming different models using origami. On 4th August, children will enjoy a physical and virtual workshop on International Cinema Day, during which the organisers will talk with the children about their choice of films, followed by the screening of "One Per Person", accompanied by a competition to draw their favourite movie characters.

To register, please visit the libraries’ Instagram account @dubaipubliclibraries.