Dubai Customs delegation visits Expo 2020, tours logistics operations room

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) A delegation from Dubai Customs and the General Directorate of Drug Control at Dubai Police has visited Expo 2020 site as part of collaboration and coordination between government entities.

Dubai Customs’ delegation included Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, Adel Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department, and Khalid Ahmed, Senior Manager of Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 1. Dubai Police’s delegation was headed by Colonel Khalid bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Busnad highlighted the importance of shared efforts and collaboration between Dubai Customs and General Department of Anti-Narcotics as a strategic partner in fighting illicit practices through exchange of relevant information.

The delegation toured different facilities at the site including the central operations room and the logistics operations room. They learnt about the latest procedures taken to ensure smooth and safe experience for all visitors and exhibitors.

The delegation visited a number of pavilions in the soon to launch exhibition, including the impressive Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, which meets the highest available accreditation for sustainable architecture – LEED Platinum certification.

Dr. Busnad and the delegation expressed their admiration for the impressive mastery that was evident in all pavilions, heralding a historic hosting of Expo.

"Dubai Customs provides exceptional services to the visitors and exhibitors of Expo. Hosting this historic event is a big value to our local economy, and it will further promote Dubai as a preferred tourism, trade and investment hub," said Busnad.

The global mega event will run from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, and more than 190 countries and international organisations will participate. With this in mind, Dubai Customs released a comprehensive guide for participants to learn about all customs facilities and services available for them. These include the dedicated Smart Expo Customs Channel, iDeclare App, among others.