UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs, Saudi Counterpart Discuss More Mutual Trade During Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Customs, Saudi counterpart discuss more mutual trade during outbreak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Dubai Customs and Saudi Customs agreed on more mutual trade cooperation between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and arrangements for better communication between work teams to exchange ideas and expertise and develop customs procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video meeting between Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and Ahmed Alhakbani, Governor of Saudi Customs, they discussed lessons benefited from the coronavirus experience which has led to coming up with innovative customs approaches and procedures.

Mutual trade between Dubai and the Kingdom reached AED12 billion in Q1, 2020, with imports contributing AED2.4 billion, exports AED641 million, and re-exports AED9 billion.

"Our regular meetings with customs organisations in brotherly and friendly countries is part of our endeavours to mitigate any impacts of coronavirus on the global supply chain," said Musabih.

He confirmed that the advanced technological infrastructure in Dubai has helped work go undisrupted. "Dubai Customs provides best smart services efficiently, and frontline inspectors work around the clock to maintain security and insure safe and streamlined flow of shipments through different sea, land and air ports.

"

Following the stimulus package plan announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

The package also includes the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Alhakbani, in turn, expressed his happiness for this fruitful meeting and reiterated the two parties’ keenness to achieve more mutual trade, and to work together through thick and thin.

He talked about the procedures taken to ensure smooth work at Saudi Customs, and that all job tasks done through remote working so far were efficient. "Working on the field was another challenge because it was done with less employees, and strict precautionary measures were taken to ensure inspectors’ safety. "

Saudi Arabia has launched a number of stimulus initiatives including postponing payment of customs duties on any goods imported to the local market.

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Exports Dubai Saudi Job Bank Rashid Saudi Arabia March June 2020 Market All From Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 minutes ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

1 hour ago

China plans to retest entire population in Wuhan a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders free COVID-19 tests for U ..

2 hours ago

UAE celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

2 hours ago

Iran Confirms 1,481 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.