Dubai Customs, Saudi counterpart discuss more mutual trade during outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Dubai Customs and Saudi Customs agreed on more mutual trade cooperation between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and arrangements for better communication between work teams to exchange ideas and expertise and develop customs procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video meeting between Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and Ahmed Alhakbani, Governor of Saudi Customs, they discussed lessons benefited from the coronavirus experience which has led to coming up with innovative customs approaches and procedures.

Mutual trade between Dubai and the Kingdom reached AED12 billion in Q1, 2020, with imports contributing AED2.4 billion, exports AED641 million, and re-exports AED9 billion.

"Our regular meetings with customs organisations in brotherly and friendly countries is part of our endeavours to mitigate any impacts of coronavirus on the global supply chain," said Musabih.

He confirmed that the advanced technological infrastructure in Dubai has helped work go undisrupted. "Dubai Customs provides best smart services efficiently, and frontline inspectors work around the clock to maintain security and insure safe and streamlined flow of shipments through different sea, land and air ports.

"

Following the stimulus package plan announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

The package also includes the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Alhakbani, in turn, expressed his happiness for this fruitful meeting and reiterated the two parties’ keenness to achieve more mutual trade, and to work together through thick and thin.

He talked about the procedures taken to ensure smooth work at Saudi Customs, and that all job tasks done through remote working so far were efficient. "Working on the field was another challenge because it was done with less employees, and strict precautionary measures were taken to ensure inspectors’ safety. "

Saudi Arabia has launched a number of stimulus initiatives including postponing payment of customs duties on any goods imported to the local market.