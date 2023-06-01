UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Shares Its Experience At Dubai's Information Security Leaders Conference

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dubai Customs shares its experience at Dubai&#039;s Information Security Leaders Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Dubai Customs highlighted its expertise in addressing information security challenges related to remote work systems during its participation in the Information Security Leaders Conference held in Dubai.

The conference brought together a broad spectrum of cybersecurity experts and information technology professionals from both the public and private sectors.

At the global conference, attendees projected that annual cybersecurity expenditures in the region would surpass US$5 billion by the coming year.

Adel Al Housani, Manager of Information Security at Dubai Customs, emphasised during the panel discussion titled "Securing the Global Workforce: Challenges and Solutions" that cybersecurity experts face a multitude of emerging cyber risks associated with remote work. These risks encompass issues such as a scarcity of security professionals, vulnerabilities in network infrastructure, internal threats, and the reliance on cloud-based systems.

Al Housani stressed that cybersecurity professionals are witnessing an unprecedented surge in intricate and widespread cyber-attacks. Consequently, the focus has shifted from traditional defense mechanisms, compelling experts in technology and cybersecurity to fortify intrusion detection systems, reinforce firewalls, and bolster the protective measures surrounding remote work systems.

Dubai Customs proactively anticipates and addresses challenges, continuously updating its electronic security systems to preempt vulnerabilities. They have also implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity framework comprising defence, analysis, information security policies, and incident response. This proactive approach enables the government department to ensure secure business continuity through remote work systems.

Al Housani stressed that information security is not solely the responsibility of a specific department or management; it is a shared responsibility of all. Therefore, within the framework of Dubai's information security strategy, Dubai Customs is committed to adopting the most effective and efficient measures to mitigate information security risks.

As the conference concluded, Dubai Customs was honoured for its role as a supporting entity, with the recognition received by Badr Al-Khrousi, Senior Manager of Information Technology Solutions at Dubai Customs.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists in Green Ene ..

Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists in Green Energy - Ministerial Adviser

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs narrative shift amid rising Hindutv ..

Pakistan needs narrative shift amid rising Hindutva extremism dividing South Asi ..

4 minutes ago
 Third-round of tribesmen sessions with KP CM held

Third-round of tribesmen sessions with KP CM held

4 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Dept trying to solve people's is ..

Federal Ombudsman Dept trying to solve people's issues: Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahm ..

2 minutes ago
 Six killed, three injured in house explosion

Six killed, three injured in house explosion

2 minutes ago
 Ireland to Consider Cooperation With NATO on Under ..

Ireland to Consider Cooperation With NATO on Undersea Infrastructure Security - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.