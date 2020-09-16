Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy continued their field inspection tours across the emirate, as part of their continuous efforts to ensure total compliance with the precautionary measures and guidelines aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Following inspections yesterday, Dubai Economy imposed fines on 12 commercial establishments, including retail outlets in various shopping centres, sewing and embroidery shops, and fitness centres in Wadi Al Safa 7, Al Hebiah Second, and Al Rashidiya. Lack of employee commitment to wearing masks and not taking the necessary measures to ensure physical distancing were the main violations found during the inspections. The inspection in the fitness centres were held in collaboration with the Dubai sports Council.

The CCCP also issued warnings to five other establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 767 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the major challenges posed by the pandemic globally. Dubai has seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities thanks to the directives of the leadership. Dubai Economy reminded that strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.