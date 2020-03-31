UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 3 Pharmacies For Price Tampering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Dubai Economy fines 3 pharmacies for price tampering

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector at Dubai Economy has imposed fines on three pharmacies, in Jumeirah, Al Khawaneej and Mirdif, for tampering with the prices of face masks and sanitisers.

Two of the pharmacies were found to have exaggerated the price of face masks while the third had sold sanitisers at a higher price and without proper invoicing, according to CCCP.

The authorities acted against the three pharmacies following consumer complaints and due follow-up and investigations, which proved the allegations correct. "A repeat offense would attract double the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet," they warned.

Dubai Economy has appealed to businesses in the emirate to refrain from taking advantage of the present situation to inflate prices of face masks, sanitisers, and disinfectants, and also urged pharmacies and medical equipment suppliers to demonstrate their social responsibility by reducing the prices of such essentials.

Consumers can report any price manipulation or negative practice to Dubai Economy through the call centre number 600 54 5555, the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app, or on the Consumer Rights website.

