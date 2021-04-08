Dubai external trade with South Africa grows 17% to AED15.71 bn in 2020: Dubai Customs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Dubai's trade with South Africa in 2020grew 17 percent to AED15.71 billion from AED13 billion in 2019, according to Dubai Customs As part of its participation in the investment and trade seminar organised by South Africa’s Department of Commerce, Dubai Customs delivered a presentation on Dubai’s trade with South Africa and the available opportunities to grow mutual trade between the two sides. With this growth, South Africa became Dubai’s 23rd biggest trade partner.

Following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai external trade plan, Dubai will raise the value of its foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion in the next 5 years.

In the virtual seminar, which saw active participation from international firms, Rashid Darwish, head of Customs Procedures Section at Tariff and Origin Department released figures that showed growth in mutual trade between Dubai and South Africa.

Darwish said; "There is noticeable growth in trade between Dubai and South Africa despite the big challenge posed by the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

More growth is expected in the future thanks to the wise planning and highly advanced facilities and services Dubai provides to the foreign trade sector. Dubai always turns challenges into opportunities and there are promising prospects ahead by exploring the foreign markets.

"Agricultural and food products are the main commodities in Dubai trade with South Africa. Imports of these products in 2020 grew 11.7 percent to AED1.34 billion in 2020 from AED1.2 billion in 2019. Investors can benefit from the great facilities and streamlined procedures and services Dubai offers to grow their business in different sectors and tap into the world’s markets."

The head of the Customs Procedures Section elaborated on the customs clearance requirements and the procedures followed in inspection at Dubai Customs reaffirming Dubai Customs’ policy of facilitating global trade using the latest and most advanced technologies and AI applications.

Participants in the seminar highly commended Dubai Customs’ performance in delivering best services to facilitate trade and investment.