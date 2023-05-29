UrduPoint.com

Dubai Financial Market Launches Futures Contract On General Index

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Dubai Financial Market launches futures contract on General Index

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced the offering of futures contracts on its General Index (DFMGI), which includes the most liquid and largest companies listed on the DFM. The listing and trading of DFMGI futures will commence today.

Trading futures contracts on the DFMGI offers investors the opportunity to access one of the best performing indices in the world comprising DFM’s largest and most liquid stocks, including the recently successfully listed Empower, Dewa, Salik, and others, as well as the region's leading blue-chip companies such as Emaar and Aramex.

DFMGI will provide strong diversification and hedging opportunities for both retail and institutional investors and drive more professional investors' participation in the marketplace.

DFMGI futures are DFM's latest innovative offering to internationalize Dubai's financial markets and promote market liquidity and depth. They allow investors to make gains when the index falls and rises and magnify gains through the use of leverage.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM, said, "The launch of DFMGI Future is further evidence of our commitment to diversify products and provide investors with unique investment and hedging opportunities. This is in line with our concerted efforts to bring innovative products to market to increase retail and institutional investor participation while increasing the depth and breadth of the market."

The DFMGI has posted robust performance of 4.4% last year, followed by a strong growth of 6.14% from the beginning of 2023 till May 2023.

The DFMGI futures closely track the underlying price performance of the DFM General Index, which in turn provides a benchmark for the overall performance of the Exchange. The futures contract will help investors effectively hedge against market volatility and make profitable trades.

The DFMGI tracks key sectors such as Financials, Industrials, Real Estate, Utilities, Communication Services, Transportation, among others.

