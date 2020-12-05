Dubai Internet City highlights tech-inspired COVID-19 response at GITEX 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) When the world was hit by an invisible virus causing global disruption and significant socio-economic damage, technology united us.

By enabling businesses and schools to maintain continuity and mitigate unprecedented uncertainty, technology became an unsung hero on the front lines, emerging as an engine of growth, resilience and innovation. At GITEX Technology Week 2020, Dubai internet City and its business partners will invite visitors to its pavilion to showcase how technology supported the region during recent months and how it will reshape the future of the post-pandemic world.

Running from 6th to 10th December, 2020, the biggest technology fair in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia will see Dubai Internet City showcase cutting-edge technologies from its business partners and start-ups at its pavilion located at Concourse 2 in Dubai World Trade Centre.

On the participation at GITEX, Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, "It has been a difficult year, but the importance of technology has never been more keenly felt. It is the fuel-driving innovations across banking, energy, education, healthcare and manufacturing, as companies recognise how crucial it is to deliver real and comprehensive progress. In an age when resilience and revitalisation have never been so important, technology is the catalyst for Dubai’s transformation into a global hub for talent, investment and innovation.

"At GITEX 2020, we are excited to take visitors on a journey that blends the achievements of our business partners and start-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the industry gets moving again and technological transformation accelerates exponentially, Dubai Internet City is committed to helping businesses contribute to the UAE’s vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

"The recent introduction of new golden visas for professionals specialising in innovation-based sectors such as artificial intelligence and big data is expected to add to the emirate’s economic growth, and it will help the UAE attract talent and investment, cementing the country as a hub for knowledge." Al Malik added.

Dubai Internet City’s business partners were central to efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. IBM supported mission-critical operations across various economic sectors, ensuring business continuity making real-time data available rapidly. US fintech giant visa spurred the transition towards a cashless society, with its "Where You Shop Matters" campaign to encourage consumers to support small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. Technology created by Japan’s Canon facilitated remote working and distance learning, whilst supporting the healthcare sector.

Dubai Internet City will feature a series of immersive experiences at its pavilion alongside its business partners Anghami, Zoom, HTC Vive; students from the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, and a selection of start-ups from in5, an enabling platform for tech, media and design entrepreneurs.

In addition to the showcase of in5 start-ups at the Dubai Internet City stand, in5 will welcome visitors to its booth in Sheikh Rashid Hall, opposite Hall 7. Here, new and aspiring start-ups will be able to find out more about the enabling platform’s incubation programme and how they can access its co-working spaces, prototyping labs, 3D printers and other advanced facilities.

With more than 1,600 companies from multinational corporations to SMEs and start-ups employing more than 25,000 people, Dubai Internet City offers a unique platform for technology firms.