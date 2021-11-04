UrduPoint.com

Dubai Investments Reports Net Profit Of AED 455.6 Million For Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Investments reports net profit of AED 455.6 million for nine-month period ended September 30, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has reported net profit of AED 455.6 million for the period ending September 30, 2021, an increase of 9% as compared to AED 418.1 million for the same period last year.

Total Income also increased to AED 2.6 billion from AED 1.9 billion for the first nine months of the year.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "The results for the first nine months of 2021 have demonstrated resilience of our business model and is a result of strong performance across all segments, as we remain focused on our strategy of growth and expansion.

After careful evaluation and in line with the market trends, the Group is channelising resources towards strengthening its foothold in the real estate market, especially with the improved sentiment and demand within the sector from both local and international markets.'' ''The Group recently announced its new venture in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, a mixed-use beachfront and residential development worth AED 1bn, which is aimed at unlocking potential and enhancing the underlying portfolio to deliver consistent and sustainable returns to shareholders," he added.

