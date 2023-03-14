Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Dubai Lynx, in cooperation with Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, kicked off the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity 2023, the region’s largest gathering of marketing and communications creatives held at Madinat Jumeirah from 14th to 15th March.

This year's edition celebrates creative excellence alongside unique learning and networking opportunities, from the prestigious Lynx Awards to the highly anticipated Dubai Lynx Festival.

Bright, creative minds gathered to discuss the trends and talent shaping the future of advertising and marketing. The event will offer attendees exclusive seminars, workshops, and inspirational talks from industry leaders in the creative sector. Dubai Media City will highlight its community with specialised meet-ups for freelancers, women in the industry, and creative community members.

Commenting on the 16-year-long strategic partnership, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Media City, said, “The creative sector is a key pillar in a knowledge-based, diversified economy. Dubai is a rapidly growing global hub for creatives, backed by the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, an attractive business environment and a multicultural melting pot.

Dubai Media City is proud of our longstanding partnership with Dubai Lynx, which underscores our efforts to celebrate the excellence and originality of our creative community on a local, regional, and international level.”

Thea Skelton, Festival Director at Dubai Lynx, said, "We are pleased to renew our partnership with Dubai Media City for another year, as we bring Dubai Lynx back to a physical festival. The event promises to be packed with empowering keynotes, thought-provoking panels, and insights from the jury, followed by a celebration of the winning work at the awards ceremony.”

This year’s event features the Young Lynx Competition. Taking place at TECOM Group’s in5 and powered by TikTok, the competition offers young creatives the opportunity to solve a real challenge within 24 hours. The winners will be announced at The Lynx Awards on 15 March.

Dubai Media City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai internet City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).