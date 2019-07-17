UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Cooperation In Security Field

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Police, Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in security field

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at Dubai Police, recently received a delegation from the Ministry of Interior of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Colonel Jumangaziev Kanat Sajinovic, Head of the General Directorate of Bishkek City Police and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was held to discuss joint cooperation between the two sides and exchanging expertise and knowledge in the security and policing sectors.

Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Dr. Mohammad Butti Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Dubai Police Academy, and a number of officers of the Academy, were present during the meeting.

Bin Fahd said that the Dubai Police General Headquarters is looking forward to strengthening many partnerships in various security fields and achieving the common interests of the security institutions locally, regionally and globally.

He pointed out that the visit represents an important opportunity for the Dubai Police academy to share their vast experience in a number of academic and training fields. It is also an important addition to the extensive network of partners of Dubai Police Academy, he added.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi briefed the delegation on the most important educational and training programmes and activities carried out by the Academy, and the ambitious future plans in the field of developing the education and training system, as well as the services provided to the students and cadets.

Related Topics

Police Education Dubai Visit Bishkek From Share

Recent Stories

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

38 seconds ago

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never ..

40 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation ..

45 seconds ago

Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul flowing in low, medium flood: ..

4 minutes ago

Police to provide foolproof security to polio team ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.